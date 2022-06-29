American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.60 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

