Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 125,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

