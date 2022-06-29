AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Up 4.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. 32,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 117,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.