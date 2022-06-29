Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.05. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

