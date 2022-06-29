Analyzing Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Boeing alerts:

This table compares Boeing and Archer Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $62.29 billion 1.32 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -16.77 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Archer Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boeing and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 4 15 0 2.79 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $225.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.82%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 194.83%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Boeing.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41% Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boeing beats Archer Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.