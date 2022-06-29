Analyzing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 36.88% 6.12% 3.88% UDR 11.93% 4.79% 1.45%

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cousins Properties pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR pays out 298.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and UDR has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 UDR 0 4 9 0 2.69

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. UDR has a consensus price target of $56.53, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than UDR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $755.07 million 5.94 $278.59 million $1.86 16.21 UDR $1.29 billion 11.41 $150.02 million $0.51 90.69

Cousins Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UDR. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats UDR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

