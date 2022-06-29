Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81. 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANDHF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

