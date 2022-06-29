Andrew Forte Buys 960 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Forte bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $23,356.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.