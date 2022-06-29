ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

