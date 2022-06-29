Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.54. 304,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,900,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

