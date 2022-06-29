Apeiron RIA LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $386.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

