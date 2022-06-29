Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.06.
Several research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
