Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

