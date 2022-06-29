Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

