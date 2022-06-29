Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

