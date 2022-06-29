Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.75. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 620,311 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

