Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on August 1st

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AQSG opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.77. The stock has a market cap of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of 46.67.
Aquila Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
