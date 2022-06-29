Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on August 1st

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AQSG opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.77. The stock has a market cap of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of 46.67.

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing for rent and sale; on the management of organizations operating in this sector; and advises on debt, accessing the capital markets, interest rate risk management, treasury strategy and policy, strategic treasury management, joint ventures, and funding for commercial subsidiaries.

