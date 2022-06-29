Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

