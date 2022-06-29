Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

