Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $440,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -220.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

