Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

