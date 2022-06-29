Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
