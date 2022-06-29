Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of ARBK opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

