ARK Investment Management LLC Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.