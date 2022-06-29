ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,603 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

