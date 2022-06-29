ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $386.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.