ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 34,670,987 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,670,987 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,806 shares of company stock worth $1,963,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

