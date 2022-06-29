Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

