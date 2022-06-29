Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.54

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.54 and traded as low as $31.97. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 10,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.