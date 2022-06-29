Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s current price.

AOT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.53 million and a PE ratio of -27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

