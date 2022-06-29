AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

