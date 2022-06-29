Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ASZ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
