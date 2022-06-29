Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $86.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.19.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

