Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

