Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $238,704,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $85,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

