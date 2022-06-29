AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $237.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.35.

AVB stock opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

