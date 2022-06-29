Avista (NYSE:AVA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE AVA opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.