Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

