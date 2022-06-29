Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

