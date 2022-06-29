Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Up 513.5% in June

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 513.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXTG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Axis Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Axis Technologies Group
