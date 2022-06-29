Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Up 513.5% in June

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 513.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXTG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Axis Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

