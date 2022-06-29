Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

