Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 217,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.