Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

