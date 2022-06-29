B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.98.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

