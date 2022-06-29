Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 373.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.