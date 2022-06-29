Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.