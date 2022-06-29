Bank of America Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

