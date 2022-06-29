Bank of America Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $190.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $151.32 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

