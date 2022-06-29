Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Up 20.6%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 98,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 60,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Banxa from C$12.04 to C$7.01 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$58.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

