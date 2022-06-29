Barclays Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.