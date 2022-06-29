Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BAS opened at €43.03 ($45.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. Basf has a 12 month low of €44.95 ($47.82) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

