Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 492 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

